Chris Young Still Processing “False Accusations” After Arrest, Thanks “Everybody That Had My Back”

Chris Young is speaking out following his arrest at a Nashville bar. Those charges were ultimately dropped. Now, the country singer is taking to social media to thank fans for their support through the ordeal.

“Hey guys, so I just wanted to say something. You know, I’m still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week,” Young said on Instagram. “But I wanted to say first and foremost, thank you to everybody that had my back.”

Young is especially appreciative of those who believed he was innocent. Authorities arrested Young for assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly content. However, the district attorney dropped the charges after videos showed a different side to the official report. The district attorney released a statement, “Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed.”

Chris Young Speaks Out Following Arrest

Arresting officers with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission alleged that Young struck one of them. However, the evidence didn’t support the claim. Young and his friends got into an altercation with them, wanting to know why they took a photo of his license. However, things turned heated for the country singer leaving him with a few bruises on his back.

“It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say, ‘We got you, we don’t believe you did any of this.’ So it’s really nice to see the charges get dismissed,” Young continued. “It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support.”

Young is looking forward and focusing on his music. He’s dropping a new song, “Double Down,” on Friday. He’s also releasing upcoming album Young Love & Saturday Nights on March 22.

“So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys — because this was not planned — is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to,” he continued. “We’re going to put out ‘Double Down’ at midnight and I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it — I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you.”

[Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM]