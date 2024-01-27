Chris Young Cleared of All Charges After Nashville Arrest

Authorities have cleared singer/songwriter Chris Young of all charges following an arrest at a Nashville bar. The city’s district attorney is officially dismissing the charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest made against the artist.

In a statement to American Songwriter, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk explained, “Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed.”

The dismissal comes after video evidence showed a different series of events than listed in the arresting officer’s affidavit.

Young’s attorney Bill Ramsey praised the decision to dismiss the case. “Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrongdoing,” he said.

Chris Young Cleared After Security Tape Release

Authorities arrested Young on Monday night (January 22) at the Dawg House in Nashville. Authorities listed the singer as hostile and attempting to impede their ID checks at the bar.

According the arrest report, Young followed the officers from the Tin Roof. Authorities report that he physically struck an officer and was the aggressor.

The arresting officer wrote, “While walking out the door, Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea who Mr. Young was or what he had.”

However, security footage from the bar showed Young approach one of the officers before they shoved him back against a bar and to the ground. From there, Young appeared calm and tried to put distance between himself and the officers.

Ramsey said what is shown in the videos demonstrated his client’s innocence. “What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” he said. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional, and professional harm done towards my client.”

Likewise, fans of the singer weren’t happy after the video’s release, blasting the authorities for the way that they handled the situation. One person wrote online, “He didn’t do anything. Someone abusing the badge and their ” power “. Thank God for cameras. Make sure this is given to his Lawyer. He should not even have to pay for.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT