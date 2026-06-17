Chris Young Reveals How Kenny Chesney Helped Celebrate His First No. 1 Song

Releasing his self-titled debut album in 2006, Chris Young spent the last two decades releasing hits like “Aw Naw,” “The Man I Want to Be,” and “Young Love & Saturday Nights.” With each new year came new friendships and memories for the hitmaker, but nothing compared to the time he crossed a major milestone with his first No. 1 hit song. And to make the moment even better, Young revealed how Kenny Chesney helped him celebrate the special moment with more than some kind words.

Appearing on Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, Young remembered the song that solidified his career. Although spending years trying to break into country music, “Gettin’ You Home (the Black Dress Song)” was his first No. 1 hit song. Never forgetting that milestone, he explained how it came while he was at the airport.

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“I was waiting for my bags, and I got a phone call from Keith Gale, who I was working with, who was the VP at the time of RCA Nashville. And Keith goes, ‘I got somebody who wants to talk to you.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ And the guy starts talking to me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, man, this is Kenny Chesney. And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not.’”

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Chris Young’s No. 1 Hit Included A Beer With Kenny Chesney

Young’s response seemed accurate for any fan of country music. Even with the singer gaining his footing in the industry, Chesney was still a big name. “So, I’m like, there’s no way this is Kenny Chesney. This is obviously someone faking this. Y’all are not getting me, man. No. And so we’re sitting there, and I get off the phone with him. He’s like, ‘I just want to tell you, congrats on your first No. 1.’ And you know, one, I’m excited because I do know that that’s why they were calling me. But second, I thought they were totally messing with me.”

It wasn’t until after he got off the phone that reality set in. It wasn’t a prank – it was really Chesney. “I’m like, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘Yeah. He said, come meet us at Red Door,’ which is a place here in Nashville. He goes, ‘He wants to buy you your first beer after your first No. 1.’”

Snagging a No. 1 hit and receiving praise from Chesney was more than enough for Young, but the singer promised that the country star kept his word and bought him a beer. Looking back on the moment years later, Young still considers it one of the most memorable milestones of his career.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)