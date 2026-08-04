Shania Twain Shares Chilling Details About Her 2018 Open-Throat Surgery

After decades of No. 1 hits, Grammy Awards, and becoming a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Shania Twain watched her entire world crumble. Having spent the majority of her life on stage, in 2018, she learned that she needed to undergo throat surgery to fix nerve damage to her larynx. Again, having performed all over the world, Twain eventually lost the ability to project her voice. Not wanting to retire just yet, the hitmaker underwent the surgery. And while it happened years ago, Twain recalled how unnerving it was to be awake the entire time.

With Twain releasing her latest album, Little Miss Twain, on July 24, the singer’s surgery appeared to be a success. She even climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the UK Country Albums chart. In the United States, she landed at No. 26 on the US Top Country Albums. And to make it better, she continued to tour and perform.

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@people #ShaniaTwain is recalling bumping into JonBonJovi, who was going through vocal cord problems, and being “honest and trasnparent” about her throat surgery experience. Watch the full interview at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – People Magazine

Looking back on that difficult time in her life, Twain helped navigate Jon Bon Jovi through the same surgery. “I told him the surgery was scary, it’s an open throat surgery, and you have to be awake for the surgery. I said, ‘I just have to be honest with you, because if you’re going into this you’re gonna hear it from surgeon anyway, but you might as well hear it from somebody who has been through it.’”

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Shania Twain Grateful To Still Be Performing

Being honest with Bon Jovi, Twain added that she didn’t know many singers who underwent the grueling procedure. But she wasn’t about to succumb to the alternative. “You have to be brave, and you have to make a choice. I either never sing again, I’ll never be able to cope with any hour and a half, two hours of singing live, or I get the operation and I just take the chance. What do I have to lose?”

Having nothing to lose, Twain pushed forward. And now, years later, she promised, “I decided to go for it. Like I said, it’s different, I embrace it, I’m grateful I can sing, I can hold a note, and I can do it loud and I can be loud and proud.”

The surgery may have been one of the biggest risks of Twain’s career, but it also became one of her greatest victories. Having gone through the experience herself, the Queen of Country Pop was able to offer Bon Jovi the encouragement he needed before taking that same leap of faith.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)