Koe Wetzel Announces Highly Anticipated New Song “Jaded” With Chart-Topper Ella Langley

There might not be an exact formula for recording a No. 1 hit song, but adding Ella Langley to a track doesn’t hurt. Completely taking over country music, Langley has quickly become the face of the genre. Helping usher in a new era, the singer not only broke records but also surpassed 31 million monthly users on Spotify. With that knowledge, it only made sense that when Koe Wetzel needed a partner for his new song “Jaded”, there was no other person he wanted more than Langley.

On Friday, August 7, Wetzel will release his latest collaboration with Langley. Just a few years ago, the two singers joined forces for their duet on “That’s Why We Fight”. Gaining praise from fans, it only took three years. Besides sharing vocals, Langley’s contributions to the new song extended into the writer’s room.

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Writing the lyrics with Ernest, Jordan Schmidt, and Langley, “Jaded” focused on two people remembering the path that led them to being jaded. That road was layered with bad decisions, lost love, and the pain of heartbreak. Gifting fans a sample of the song, it had the makings of another No. 1 hit. But Langley and Wetzel will have to wait to see if lightning can strike twice.

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Koe Wetzel and Ella Langley Produce Something Special With “Jaded”

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Discussing their time in the studio together, Wetzel considered Langley one of his favorite artists to work with. “Ella’s been one of my favorite people to write and sing with for a long time. We recorded ‘That’s Why We Fight’ early on in both of our careers, and getting back in a room together was something we talked about every time we saw each other. When she sings, you believe it and I’m excited we could get this one out there to the fans.”

As for Langley, she felt the same way, just about Wetzel. Never forgetting their first song, she said, “Koe and I have known each other and been friends for a long time. He was one of the first artists I ever got to collaborate with and one of the first I went out on the road with back in 2022. Getting to write and record another song together is special.”

For fans of both artists, the wait is almost over. “Jaded” will officially arrive on August 7 across streaming platforms. And while Wetzel and Langley already found success together once, “Jaded” will offer them another chance to prove their chemistry.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)