Glenn Hughes Reveals the Real Reason He Is Retiring From Live Performances: “I’ve Had Some Health Issues”

When looking at resumes, it was nearly impossible to compete with Glenn Hughes. First stepping on stage during the late 1960s, the musician spent the next several decades performing alongside Finders Keepers, Trapeze, Deep Purple, Kings of Chaos, California Breed, the Dead Daisies, and even Black Sabbath. If that wasn’t enough, Hughes also pursued a solo career, releasing over a dozen albums. Cherishing every second of his time in the spotlight, Hughes recently announced his retirement from touring following a serious surgery.

On October 2, Hughes planned to entertain fans alongside the Purple Daisies in Agoura Hills, California. But on Tuesday, that show was suddenly canceled. Releasing a statement, the famed musician wrote, “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes announces his retirement from touring and live performances.”

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GLENN HUGHES ANNOUNCEMENT



LIVE SHOWS CANCELLED



Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes @glenn_hughes announces his retirement from touring and live performances.



Upon his Doctor’s advice, Glenn will have to undergo heart surgery and has made the difficult decision to… pic.twitter.com/VXts2uV95O — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) August 4, 2026

Not the statement fans wanted to hear, Hughes continued to explain the reasoning behind the decision. “Upon his Doctor’s advice, Glenn will have to undergo heart surgery and has made the difficult decision to step back from live performances for the foreseeable future.”

[RELATED: Glenn Hughes Criticizes Deep Purple Bandmates and Reveals Why He “Will Never Speak to Any of Them Again”]

Fans Thank Glenn Hughes For Decades Of Music

Needing to focus on his health, Hughes recalled how he struggled with his health over the last year. “This past year, I’ve had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery. I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority.”

With Hughes forced to retire, he took a moment to thank fans for their continued support over the decades. While not the ending he envisioned, the musician concluded, “Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me.”

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Marking the end of an era, fans filled the comment section with praise for Hughes. Helping define several generations of music, one fan declared, “Glenn, you have been a constant in my youth, ever since 2003 UK tour.” Another person added, “It will be sad for us to not see you happy at the stage. But you have gave us all a lot to listening on. Hope you get well and many greetings from us in Sweden.”

The announcement brought an abrupt end to Hughes’ touring plans, including his scheduled California appearance. But no matter what the future holds, few musicians will ever match the resume Hughes built throughout his career.

(Photo by Javier Bragado/Redferns)