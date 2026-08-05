Carson Daly Clarifies His Role on ‘The Voice’ After Show’s ‘Celebrity’ Spinoff News: “There’s Lots of New Twists & Turns”

Carson Daly isn’t leaving The Voice. After news broke that Keke Palmer will host The Voice Celebrity, speculation swirled about Daly’s involvement with the NBC series.

Daly, who’s hosted The Voice since its 2011 premiere, took to Instagram to clear up the confusion.

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First, he shared more details about the new Celebrity version of the show. He called the new iteration “a spinoff format of our long running show.” Daly further noted that “it’s a new concept than what has aired for 30 seasons aka the ‘OG format’ where regular humans sing, chairs turn, teams are built, one winner crowned at the end.”

“Celeb Voice is a fun, NEW IDEA that features some big differences like… FAMOUS PEOPLE singing for 3 coaches to see if they have what it takes,” Daly wrote of the show’s coaches, Riley Green, Joe Jonas, and Queen Latifah. “There’s lots of new twists & turns.”

Daly went on to insist that he’s “not the right host” for the spinoff.

“We have a NEW amazing HOST! The triple threat queen @keke who is PERFECT for it!” Daly wrote. “I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family.”

Carson Daly Says He’s Not Leaving ‘The Voice’

As for if Daly is leaving the franchise as a whole, he had a one-word response: “Nope.”

“We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes!” he wrote. “Hopefully this post clears up any confusion.”

Daly continued his post by noting that he’s “still hosting the show currently.”

“In fact, I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years,” he wrote. “I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”

He went on to thank viewers “for watching any/all Voice shows,” before promoting the series’ 30th season, which will premiere Sept. 21 on NBC.

The installment will feature returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, alongside newbies Green and Queen Latifah.

“We’ve already shot a-lot of it & it may be our best season yet!!” Daly wrote. “And please tune in SPRING 2027 for Celebrity Voice!”

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images