How One Alabama School Teacher Helped Inspire Ella Langley’s Country Music Dream

Since releasing “Choosin’ Texas”, Ella Langley watched her stardom completely explode. Dominating the airwaves, the country singer also helmed numerous sold-out shows. On her way to becoming one of the biggest names in the genre, Langley never forgot the road that brought her to Nashville. What started as a dream was now a reality for the singer. And for Maury Popwell, he always remembered the young girl who had a dream of Nashville stardom.

While Langley has millions of fans all over the world, some would consider Popwell to be her first. For the past five decades, he explored a career as a teacher. During his time at the Hooper Academy in Hope Hull, he met a girl who dreamed of becoming a country star. That young artist was Langley.

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Sparking a friendship over music, horses, and country music, Popwell and Langley started performing together at the school. “We got to the point where she would bring her guitar on a Friday morning and we would play before school.” Although the singer traded the classroom for the stage, Popwell hoped she still remembered their time. “Still feel like I played a small, small part. And I hope she remembers that. I will. I’ll remember it.”

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Ella Langley Welcomes Former Teacher To The Stage

Supporting Langley’s dream, Popwell recalled when he learned that his student was taking her first step by moving to Nashville. “When I found out she was going to Nashville, I called her right before school started and I told her [to] come by the school today and she did. I gave her that guitar. So she took it with her.”

Langley never forgot Popwell’s generosity as she welcomed him to the stage during her Birmingham show. Introducing him to the sea of fans, the educator promised that it was a moment he would never forget.

As for Langley’s career, Popwell felt like a proud parent. Knowing her before the glitz and glamor, he insisted that her stardom was just getting started. “It affects me like she is my grandchild. I’ve caught myself with a tear in my eye watching her go up and receive these awards.”

More than a fan, Popwell considered Langley family. “It’s like she’s part of my family. And she is.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)