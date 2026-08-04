Foreigner Is Selling $1,000 Tickets That Put Fans in the Spotlight

For 50 years, Foreigner has carved its place in the history of music with hits like “Say You Will,” “Break It Up,” and “Dirty White Boy.” Selling millions of albums all over the world, the band crossed a major milestone in 2024 when inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although the band has gone through some lineup changes, that signature sound remained. And for those looking to take part in Foreigner’s 50th Anniversary Tour, the group offered a package that put fans center stage. But it came at a hefty price.

While fans continue to criticize platforms like Ticketmaster, they have proven time and time again they will spend hundreds and even thousands for a single ticket. And to make it worse, those tickets were for general admission. But when Foreigner launched the Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket experience, the price was more than worth it for those dreaming of celebrating alongside one of the best-selling bands of all time.

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Breaking down the Gold Anniversary VIP Ticket, the package started at $1,000, depending on the city and venue. For that price, fans weren’t just buying a concert ticket – they were purchasing a once-in-a-lifetime experience that included the chance to sit onstage as Foreigner performed some of its biggest hits.

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What Foreigner’s VIP Package Includes

Most VIP packages included generous perks, but being able to sit on the stage during three songs was more than worth the price. But that was just the start. Looking at the entire package, it included:

A chance to meet the band and take home a commemorative VIP photo.

An exclusive collection of 50th anniversary memorabilia – A limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring previously unreleased recordings, an autographed Foreigner lyric sheet, and a commemorative bottle of the band’s Backstage Bourbon

Early entry into the venue with VIP concierge service.

Premium seating for the remainder of the concert.

An exclusive Golden Ticket keychain that unlocked future fan opportunities and special experiences before the general public.

With Foreigner lining up numerous shows through August, fans had more than one chance to purchase a ticket. For those looking to take part in the ultimate VIP experience, packages can be purchased at EventBrite.

Fans hoping to grab the Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket had to act fast, as only a limited number of packages were available for each show. Once they were gone, so was the opportunity to watch Foreigner perform from the best seat in the house.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)