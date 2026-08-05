Barry Manilow Delays Lexington Performance Minutes Before Showtime

At 83, Barry Manilow showed no signs of slowing down as he packed 2026 with several performances. Wanting to make the most out of the year, the hitmaker found himself struggling with health issues. Needing to postpone shows due to his health, Manilow eventually returned. And with the singer expected to take the stage in Lexington, Kentucky, fans were left stranded after Manilow postponed the show minutes before it was scheduled to start.

Most artists will do everything in their power not to cancel or postpone a show. Knowing how hard fans worked to see them live, most performers have powered through illness and family emergencies to entertain. But on Tuesday, Manilow shared on Instagram, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.”

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Not giving a reason behind the decision, Rupp Arena, where Manilow was scheduled to perform, released their own statement. “Due to unexpected and unforeseen circumstances, the Barry Manilow concert scheduled for tonight, August 4 at Rupp Arena is postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.”

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Fans Concerned, Confused, and Frustrated Over Barry Manilow

While fans will have to wait for a new concert date to be announced, some expressed their disdain for postponing just minutes before it was supposed to start.

“I mean, postponing 30 minutes before start time. Come on.”

“It was very disappointing.. just arrived and then it was announced.. I wish they told us earlier after driving so much.”

“Prayers for Barry! I hope you are well. I know fans are disappointed but if he’s sick, he can’t sing. Let’s pray for Barry.”

“Was standing in the line outside the arena. So heartbroken. I hope you’re well, Barry. We love you.”

“Praying for you Barry. You’ve given the world your all for years.”

“Barry.. should we be concerned? We just want to see you point to the crowd. You don’t even have to play.”

The concern comes from fans after Manilow underwent surgery back in December to remove a cancerous spot. Although he was now cancer-free, the singer remained focused on entertaining. “I’ve always wanted to make people feel better when they come into my shows. I want them to feel better when they leave than when they came in.”

Although the sudden postponement frustrated some concertgoers, many were more concerned about Manilow’s health. For now, fans will have to wait for an update on both the rescheduled concert and his condition.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)