Keke Palmer Replaces Carson Daly as Host of ‘The Voice’ for Season 31

While The Voice will return this fall for a new season, producers were already looking ahead to 2027. Unlike previous seasons that focused on the coaches discovering unknown talent, season 31 will switch the contestants to a group of actors, influencers, athletes, reality TV stars, and more. Entering a new era in the series, The Voice: Celebrity will feature more than new contestants. For the first time, host Carson Daly will not be taking the stage. Instead, hosting duties will go to Keke Palmer.

Although the contestants and coaches have changed over the years, Daly remained a constant throughout the show. And for the past 30 seasons, he helped navigate contestants through the grueling competition. But on Wednesday, The Voice shared a surprise video on Instagram of Palmer celebrating her debut. “You already know who it is! Keke Palmer hosts The Voice Season 31 coming in 2027 on NBC.”

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With Daly stepping away, he won’t stray too far from the competition as he remained one of the show’s producers. And for those already missing Daly, they can still watch him on the upcoming season 30, airing this fall. Ahead of the new celebrity edition, a group of aspiring artists hoped to win over Queen Latifah, Riley Green, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson.

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Carson Daly Praises Keke Palmer Joining ‘The Voice’

Knowing that his exit might concern fans, Daly offered some insight into the decision and what the future looked like. “Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show. Nope. We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes!”

Not completely leaving the series, Daly promised that he would still be part of the season, just not in front of the camera. “I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years. I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”

As for Daly’s thoughts on Palmer, he labeled her a “triple threat queen.” And knowing she had a packed schedule, he added, “I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family.”

For longtime viewers, Daly’s absence on stage will be a major adjustment, but NBC is hoping Palmer’s charisma and experience will help define the next era of The Voice.

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images)