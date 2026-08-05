The Sweet Way Luke Combs’ Kids Counted Down His Return From Tour

Luke Combs’ kids were counting down the days to his return from touring. The country singer recently wrapped his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, and it’s safe to say his sons couldn’t be happier.

In a sweet post to his Instagram Story, Combs shared a photo of the countdown calendar his sons used while awaiting his return. Combs and his wife, Nicole, share three boys: Tex, 4, Beau, 2, and Chet, 6 months.

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“How many sleeps until dada comes home?!” the calendar read.

As each sleep passed, Combs’ kids would cover up a square with a sticky note. That happened until they reached the last square on the calendar, which read, “today!”

Combs set the post to his song, “Front Door Famous”. The 2024 track begins with Combs singing, “I see his face sometimes out there in the crowd / In between the melodies, he’s asking me when I’m coming home.”

Then, in the chorus, Combs sings, “The spotlight can’t replace it / In a heartbeat, man, I’d trade it / ‘Cause it ain’t got nothing on bein’ front-door-famous.”

What to Know About Luke Combs’ Tour

Luke Combs’ tour kicked off back in March with a show in Las Vegas. The concert came one day after the release of his latest album, The Way I Am.

Over the course of the next three months, Combs continued putting on shows across North America. After a month-long break, Combs got back on the road, this time in Europe.

He traveled to cities including Paris and Edinburgh, before playing the final show of his trek in London. At the conclusion of the tour, Combs took to Instagram to reflect on the experience.

“Can’t believe the 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour has come to an end,” he wrote. “Huge thanks to everyone who made these shows possible, and most of all y’all — the fans. No better way to wrap it up than with this crew in London.”

“Thank y’all for letting this ole boy do what he loves — play country music,” Combs added. “See y’all next year!”

Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP via Getty Images