Classic Rock Band Welcomes Back Longtime Drummer After Firing Him Twice: “It’s Good to Be Home”

For three decades, Zak Starkey was a key member of The Who. Any fans lucky enough to see the famed band in concert over the last 30 years definitely remembered seeing the drummer on stage. But last April, that all changed when he suddenly left the band. Shocking fans as Starkey and Roger Daltrey shared their harsh opinions, the drummer officially left. While The Who continued to tour North America with drummer Scott Devours, the musician might be looking for work as Starkey was once again a member of – The Who.

Fired – hired. Fired – hired. At this point, it was hard to keep up with the ongoing lineup changes with The Who. but for now, Starkey found his way back to the spotlight with the band he spent the majority of his career with. The latest news came after Daltrey finished a solo concert in Las Vegas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with the crowd, Daltrey announced that The Who was rehearsing. But what really caught their attention was when the singer noted that Starkey was back behind the drums and he sounded “great.”

[RELATED: Watch The Who’s Emotional Goodbye at Their Last American Show]

Zak Starkey Already Back To Rehearsing With The Who

With fans excited about Starkey reuniting with The Who, the drummer posted a statement on Instagram. Not discussing the turmoil surrounding the last year, the musician only focused on the present and what he hoped to achieve with the time they had left. “Nice one Rog x. Lookin forward to tearin it up with The Who again..The rehearsal was great.”

And while Starkey might be on the verge of turning 61, he insisted that “I don’t think we’ve ever rehearsed as tough as that .. usually we drink tea and talk about what time we’re going home! Fantastic vocal from Roger here on his song ‘certified rose.’”

Starkey added, “We rehearsed for an afternoon and were absolutely on fire. I’m so happy to be back playing the music I love with people I love. It’s good to be home.”

As for fans, they were thrilled over the surprise announcement. “Both a personal and musical connection. Zak is the only true heir to Keith Moon’s (drum) throne.” Another person added, “This is the best news I’ve read in months! Besides being among the absolute best drummers in music, he is a stellar human! Soulful and real! Congrats, Zak!!!”

The road back to The Who was anything but simple for Starkey. But with Daltrey praising his return and rehearsals already underway, the drummer seemed more interested in making music than revisiting the drama.

(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)