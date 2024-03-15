Tenille Townes Travels a Long and Winding Road in New Single “Thing That Brought Me Here”

Last month, Tenille Townes released the heartwarming track “As You Are” and left fans wanting more. Today, she’s giving the people what they want with another new single. “Thing That Brought Me Here” sees Townes telling the story of her relocation to Nashville and sharing gratitude for the road that led her from Canada to Music City.
“Thing That Brought Me Here” is Townes’ testament to the belief that everything happens for a reason. Throughout the song, she expresses her gratitude for the lessons she learned on her long journey from her hometown in Canada to Nashville to chase her dream.
Tenille Townes on “Thing That Brought Me Here”
Townes spoke about the inspiration behind the song in a press release. “I wrote this song with Ben Rector about my truck that’s become a symbol of the dream for me and a piece of home,” she shared. “It’s the only thing that I’ve driven since I started driving and it drove me 47 hours to move to Nashville from Alberta ten years ago,” she added.
Then, she talked about what she hopes listeners get from the new single. “I want the story of ‘The Thing That Brought Me Here’ to live on through a song and I want it to be a reminder to anyone listening that our ambitions are worth holding on to and fighting for,” she explained. “If you would have told the high school kid driving this truck that she’d be living in Nashville writing and recording songs and touring the world, she’d be losing her mind. I never want to let go of that feeling,” Townes added.
Tenille Townes on Tour 2024
Townes will be on tour in the United States throughout April and May. Then, in October, she’ll head north for a Canadian tour that will keep her on the road until late November. Tickets for the Canadian tour dates go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
US Dates
- 04/21—Miramar Beach, Florida @ Moon Crush Music Festival
- 04/24—Anaheim, California @ The Parish at HOB Anaheim
- 04/27—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival
- 04/28—San Diego, California @ House of Blues Voodoo Room
- 05/01—Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
- 05/02—Fort Collins, Colorado @ The Armory
- 05/03—Denver, Colorado @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
- 05/08—Lexington, Kentucky @ The Burl
- 05/09—Cincinnati, Ohio @ Live at the Ludlow Garage
- 05/10—Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cambridge Room
- 05/16—Lawrence, Kansas @ The Bottleneck
- 05/17—Saint Paul, Minnesota @ Turf Club
- 05/18—Davenport, Iowa @ Raccoon Motel
- 05/19—Evanston, Illinois @ SPACE
Canadian Dates
- 10/09 – Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theatre
- 10/10 – Saint John, NB @ Imperial Theatre
- 10/11 – Halifax,NS @ Lighthouse
- 10/12 – Fredericton, NB @ Playhouse
- 10/24 – Belleville, ON @ Empire Theatre
- 10/25 – Guelph, ON @ River Run Centre
- 10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
- 10/30 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
- 10/31 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
- 11/10 – Montreal, QC @ Burton Cummings Theatre
- 11/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
- 11/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
- 11/15 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- 11/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- 11/18 – Red Deer, AB @ Red Deer Memorial Centre
- 11/19 – Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre
- 11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
- 11/23 – Kelowna, BC @ Community Theatre
- 11/24 – Kelowna, BC @ Community Theatre
Featured Image courtesy of Big Feat PR
