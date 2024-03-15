Tenille Townes Travels a Long and Winding Road in New Single “Thing That Brought Me Here”

Last month, Tenille Townes released the heartwarming track “As You Are” and left fans wanting more. Today, she’s giving the people what they want with another new single. “Thing That Brought Me Here” sees Townes telling the story of her relocation to Nashville and sharing gratitude for the road that led her from Canada to Music City.

“Thing That Brought Me Here” is Townes’ testament to the belief that everything happens for a reason. Throughout the song, she expresses her gratitude for the lessons she learned on her long journey from her hometown in Canada to Nashville to chase her dream.

Tenille Townes on “Thing That Brought Me Here”

Townes spoke about the inspiration behind the song in a press release. “I wrote this song with Ben Rector about my truck that’s become a symbol of the dream for me and a piece of home,” she shared. “It’s the only thing that I’ve driven since I started driving and it drove me 47 hours to move to Nashville from Alberta ten years ago,” she added.

Then, she talked about what she hopes listeners get from the new single. “I want the story of ‘The Thing That Brought Me Here’ to live on through a song and I want it to be a reminder to anyone listening that our ambitions are worth holding on to and fighting for,” she explained. “If you would have told the high school kid driving this truck that she’d be living in Nashville writing and recording songs and touring the world, she’d be losing her mind. I never want to let go of that feeling,” Townes added.

Tenille Townes on Tour 2024

Townes will be on tour in the United States throughout April and May. Then, in October, she’ll head north for a Canadian tour that will keep her on the road until late November. Tickets for the Canadian tour dates go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

04/21—Miramar Beach, Florida @ Moon Crush Music Festival

04/24—Anaheim, California @ The Parish at HOB Anaheim

04/27—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival

04/28—San Diego, California @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

05/01—Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

05/02—Fort Collins, Colorado @ The Armory

05/03—Denver, Colorado @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

05/08—Lexington, Kentucky @ The Burl

05/09—Cincinnati, Ohio @ Live at the Ludlow Garage

05/10—Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cambridge Room

05/16—Lawrence, Kansas @ The Bottleneck

05/17—Saint Paul, Minnesota @ Turf Club

05/18—Davenport, Iowa @ Raccoon Motel

05/19—Evanston, Illinois @ SPACE

10/09 – Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theatre

10/10 – Saint John, NB @ Imperial Theatre

10/11 – Halifax,NS @ Lighthouse

10/12 – Fredericton, NB @ Playhouse

10/24 – Belleville, ON @ Empire Theatre

10/25 – Guelph, ON @ River Run Centre

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/30 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

10/31 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

11/10 – Montreal, QC @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

11/15 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

11/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

11/18 – Red Deer, AB @ Red Deer Memorial Centre

11/19 – Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre

11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 – Kelowna, BC @ Community Theatre

11/24 – Kelowna, BC @ Community Theatre

