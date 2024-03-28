Watch Cody Jinks Cover “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)” During New York Concert

Cody Jinks has a deep catalog of songs. However, when he’s on the road, he likes to mix things up and add a few covers to his set. With a deep connection to the Outlaw Country tradition, it’s no surprise to see the Texas native covering Hank Williams Jr. He did so on the opening night of his current tour in Albany, New York at the Palace Theatre. Watch him and his band rip through “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)” below.

Hank Jr. penned “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)” and released it as the lead single from his album The Pressure Is On. The song became his fifth No. 1 on the country charts. Additionally, it was the first of three “Rowdy Friends” songs. “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” followed in 1984. Then, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” came in 2011.

In the song, Hank Jr. sings about getting older and wanting to slow down after a life of hard partying. Luckily, his friends are all in the same boat. At the same time, he longs to relive his glory days but no one is interested in dealing with the physical toll that partying takes.

A Great Song for Cody Jinks to Cover

Recently, Cody Jinks stopped drinking. In an interview with American Songwriter earlier this month, he said he has been sober for six months and isn’t looking back. When asked about his sobriety, he said, it is “The best decision I ever made.” He added that the decision was “A long time coming.”

He hinted at this major life change when introducing the song in Albany. “We’ve all been doing this our [entire] adult lives. And we’ve all done our fair share of partying, I can promise you that,” he said. “There comes a point in your life when you figure you want to do this for a long time. And we all want to do this for a long time. We were trying to think of cover songs to come out and play on this run and one Hank Jr. song kept coming to mind. So, we’re gonna play a Hank Jr. song,” he concluded.

