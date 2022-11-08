Coheed and Cambria Announce Second Concert Cruise

Alt-metal, prog-rockers Coheed and Cambria are set to rock the boat once again as they announce their second S.S. Neverender cruise.

The 2023 cruise sets sail from Miami, Florida, to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, aboard the Norwegian Pearl. Performers include Sunny Day Real Estate, Animals as Leaders, Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, Anthony Green, and Militarie Gun

“At first, I was reluctant when the idea was initially presented to us,” Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez said of the inaugural 2021 S.S. Neverender event. “But sharing that time with people that are equally passionate about this bizarre corner of rock we’ve cultivated has made me a believer that this crazy outfit from nowhere, NY can do anything.”

The four-night, round-trip cruise offers attendees an immersive, intimate experience that is part music festival, part comic convention and part high seas vacation. The voyage runs Oct. 23-Oct. 27.

Coheed and Cambria also will be onboard to celebrate 20 years of their second studio album, In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3.

“I think of my life in two parts: the one before Coheed and the one in Coheed,” Sanchez told American Songwriter last year. “I’ve tried to think of my life before the band, and there’s very little I remember. I think it takes up so much of my mental energy that I don’t know if I remember a life before then.”

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine/Elektra)