Coldplay Set to Collaborate with Selena Gomez on “Let Somebody Go”

Coldplay and Selena Gomez collaborated on the track “Let Somebody Go,” in advance of the release of Coldplay’s ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, out Oct. 15.

Martin wrote the ballad with Gomez in mind, and the two recorded the track in April of 2021, according to a recent report in The Sun.

“Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena and it’s a dream come true that she’s finally singing on a Coldplay record,” an unnamed source told the paper. “They already have plans for a ­special live performance around the launch of the band’s album. She is massively ­popular with young people so the group hopes that collaborations like this will help keep the next generation fans of the group.”

The union with Gomez follows Coldplay’s recent collaboration with K-Pop’s BTS on “My Universe.”

“I saw it in my head for so many months, and now here we are,” said Martin of teaming up with BTS. “It’s been very difficult to get to Korea. We’ve been very lucky with people allowing us to come in just to record.”

He added, “When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys, I think they’re just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things… I love that band because I love what they stand for as people.”

To coincide with the latter collaboration, Coldplay recently released the documentary Inside My Universe and an acoustic version of the track as well as a remix “Supernova 7.”