LISTEN: Morgan Wallen Teases Unreleased Track to Mixed Responses

On Friday, October 1, controversial country star Morgan Wallen teased an unreleased track in a one-minute clip on Instagram in which he warns leave them Broadway girls alone. The caption suggests this demo is in the early phases, with no plans of what he might do with it. Stepping away from his neo-traditional style, the hip-hop-leaning soundbite garnered competing reviews in the comments section of the post.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard led the praise, commenting, “Goes hard bro.” Industry peer, ERNEST also lauded Wallen’s work, posting, “Use this comment as a ‘fuck yea’.” While thousands of responses echoed the artists who encouraged his experimentation, the other opposing half was harsh in their criticism.

Some comments suggested he was ripping off rapper Post Malone, dubbing him “Post Wallone” and “Lil Wallen.” Others were policing the bounds of the genre, adding, “Nope, going down the bro-country road. Very sad to hear” and “You are true blue country, you can’t be doing nothing like that.” Another popular comment quoted emerging independent artist Riley Green: “I wish they still played country music on the radio.”

In response, Wallen added, “And don’t worry guys I ain’t forgot how to play my guitar lol.”

Deciphered lyrics detailed below plug Jason Aldean’s own Broadway establishment—a common tourist spot for Wallen-sightings. The 28-year-old has been known to hole up in the historic honky-tonks with friends and was even arrested last May outside of Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonky and Steakhouse for public intoxication. Most recently, in a series of “comeback” events after widespread criticism for using a racial slur, Wallen has made surprise appearances on stages, including Aldean’s and Kid Rock’s as well as at bars owned by Miranda Lambert and Justin Timberlake.

The revealed lyrics capture a myriad of music city musings and humor-tinged nods to lessons learned on Lower Broadway:

I met her down at Aldean’s / she said she that saw me walking in about a mile away / bouncers had to take her phone and that just took her smile away / she said I’m too drunk and crazy she don’t like the way I dance / I said you don’t have to join in / she said she’d take a chance / I’ve been kind of crazy since it went down / I get kind lost and this is what I found / girls like you just want to take me around, around and around / there’s two things that you’re going to find out / they don’t love you, and they only love you right now / if I was smarter I would’ve stayed my ass at home and leave them Broadway girls alone / Broadway girls alone / Broadway girls alone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUgY-RrA90h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Sweet Talk Publicity