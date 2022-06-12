Kelly Clarkson Covers The Chicks, George Michael, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

In a week that saw the debut release of Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” series on a formal EP, the singer also treated fans to a number of excellent cover songs from big-name groups.

Clarkson also sat down with The Chicks to talk about their upcoming tour.

Let us explain.

Yes, this week marked the first-ever “Kellyoke” album release, as Clarkson dropped her newest EP featuring six cover songs from her now famous and popular musical performances from her daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The EP includes covers of songs by artists like Billie Eilish and Whitney Houston. Read more about that HERE.

In addition, Clarkson offered fans a few more to add to the more than 500 covers she’s done so far. In this week’s offerings, Clarkson first performed a rendition of the song “Gaslighter” by The Chicks—and with them, too—which you can check out below in all of its harmonious power. (More on the Chicks later.)

Later in the week, Clarkson covered the song “Careless Whisper” by George Michael. The sultry, hip-swaying song seemed effortless off the lips of the skilled singer. She owned its emotive, emotional power. Check out that rendition below.

The following day, Clarkson offered a performance of the high-octane song “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd and her fellow coach on NBC’s The Voice, Ariana Grande. Check out that powerful rendition below from Clarkson.

And earlier in the week, as she hosted The Chicks on her show, Clarkson sat down with the famous country trio to talk with the band about life, music, and their upcoming “Gaslighter” tour.

“I’m so excited,” Clarkson said as the country trio joined her on the couch for the interview. Clarkson said she was feeling a bit “under the weather” before the show but knew she had to bring it because “the Chicks are here.”

The band talked about their band name and how they wanted to drop the “Dixie” portion for “a long time.” It just seemed right in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. They also discussrf their constant reckoning with their homeland and the murky Confederate dynamic.

Check out more from the conversation below.

Photo: Shane-McCauley/ Atlantic Records