Pete Yorn’s seminal record musicforthemorningafter was an auspicious debut for the artist when it was released in 2001, ushering in a new era for introspective, acoustic-based singer/songwriters . This Saturday July 25 at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET Yorn will revisit the album and perform it in its entirety, stripped down to just him on his acoustic guitar. Tickets for the show have a base price of $15 and Yorn is offering additional gifting options for those want to contribute more. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Covid-19 relief.

Yorn also promises “limited edition, exclusive merch to purchase and I’m also offering a couple of small Q&A Zoom sessions, so get your questions ready! I hope you’ll join me.”

Tickets are available to purchase at https://peteyorn.veeps.com/stream/schedule A stream will stay available for limited time after in case you can’t view the show live!

The critically-acclaimed record featured rock radio hits “Life On A Chain,” “For Nancy” and “Strange Condition” received a 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition reissue in 2012 featuring live versions, cover songs, bonus outtakes and B-sides, as well as a 180-gram vinyl edition.