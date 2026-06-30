“Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Seen”: Thomas Rhett Reacts to His Dad Getting Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Thomas Rhett is a proud son. After Rhett Akins was surprised with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry, Rhett took to Instagram to react to the news.

Rhett shared photos and videos from the exciting night, including one clip where he’s speaking to his dad one-on-one.

Videos by American Songwriter

“For what it’s worth, I’m beyond proud,” Rhett said. “That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes. If you can dream it, it can happen.”

For his part, Akins appeared stunned and speechless, nodding along as his son spoke.

In the caption of his post, Rhett wrote, “I don’t have many words except for the fact that my dad has had a dream to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry since he was boy.”

“He is a country music encyclopedia,” he continued. “There may be people out there that know it and have studied it extensively, but for people I know directly in my life, my dad knows it and loves it more that anyone I’ve ever known.”

“He’s such a purist with music,” Rhett continued. “He misses the days that people listened to records all the way through and didn’t just listen to the 20 second TikTok clip. He lives and breathes Hank Sr., Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and all the above.”

Rhett ended his message with a message to his dad, writing, “Dad I’m so proud of you. I love you. You deserve this! Can’t wait to celebrate this huge accomplishment.”

What to Know About Rhett Akins’ Grand Ole Opry Invitation

The sweet post came shortly after Jon Pardi surprised Akins onstage and invited him to become a Grand Ole Opry member.

“You’ve always been family to me, but I’m here to invite you to be a part of different family,” Pardi told the hit songwriter. “Rhett Akins, I’m here to invite you to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Akins dropped to the floor in response to the news.

After wiping his happy tears away, Akins said, “All I do all day is write words. I can’t think of any words right now, other than ‘Thank you, Lord Jesus.’”

“I’ve been listening to the Grand Ole Opry since I was a kid with my grandparents, and watching it when it used to be on TNN, and playing here,” he added. “Any time they ask me, if I was in Alaska and they asked me to play, I’d fly home immediately.”

“I love country music with all of my heart, have since I was a kid. All I ever wanted to do was just meet Hank Jr. Meet George Strait,” Akins continued. “I never dreamed that I would be here in this circle right here with Bill Monroe, and Minnie Pearl, and Roy Acuff, and Garth [Brooks] and Allen [Reynolds], and Jon Pardi.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images