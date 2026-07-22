Country and Rockabilly Pioneer Dead at 88 After Helping Shape America’s Earliest Roots Music

While born in Maryland, Vernon Taylor had dreams of seeing his name in lights. He took his first step toward music stardom when he started his own band, The Nighthawks, while still a teenager. And over the next few years, the singer and the band gained some moderate success that helped them land performances on Saturday night TV shows. Although releasing songs like “I’ve Got The Blues,” Vernon eventually left the industry to focus on his family. Sadly, on July 12, the famed rockabilly singer passed away at 88.

According to reports, Vernon sadly passed away after battling dementia for some time. His death came only a day after his brother, Luther Taylor, also passed away. Both brothers died after a long battle with dementia. Although losing both Luther and Vernon only days apart, the family insisted that the two shared a close bond throughout their lives.

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Posting a picture of Vernon on Facebook, Kevin Booth remembered the singer, writing, “Rest in peace Vernon Taylor. He passed away a few days ago. One of the last Sun artists. I had the honor of doing a show with him and Ronnie Dove many years ago. He was a very nice man and a great performer. My prayers for his family and loved ones.”

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The Fabulous Hubcaps Honor Vernon Taylor

Getting a chance to share the stage with a pioneer of rockabilly wasn’t a memory Booth would soon forget. Booth wasn’t the only one to offer a tribute. The Fabulous Hubcaps also discussed the impact Vernon had on their own legacy.

“On July 17, 2005, The Hubcaps had the honor of being inducted into The Southern Legends Entertainment and Performing Arts Hall of Fame. It was Vernon who inducted us, and from that day on, a long and lasting friendship ensued between Vernon, his beautiful wife, Brenda, and The Fabulous Hubcaps.”

A major milestone for The Fabulous Hubcaps, it was even better with Vernon on stage. “Thank you, Vernon….for this great honor….for joining us on stage, and for always being there for us! Brenda…we love you; you’re in our thoughts and prayers! Vernon….we’re sure they welcomed you into Rock and Roll Heaven with open arms and big wide hugs! Rock on friend…..Rock on.”

Although Vernon stepped away from the spotlight years ago, the legacy he built through his music and friendships endured. While his passing marks the end of an era, his songs continue to live on.

(Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)