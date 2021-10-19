Country Hitmakers LOCASH Ink Publishing Deal with BMG

On Monday (Oct.18), Chart-topping Country duo LOCASH have extended their global publishing agreement with BMG.

Comprised of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, the pair agreed to stay on for another contractual term after a successful three years of the songwriting partnership. Signed to BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records, represented by Red Light Management, LOCASH has the right people advocating for both their artistry as well as their songwriting contributions to other artists within the spanning genre.

As writers, they have penned mega-hits like Keith Urban’s No.1, “You Gonna Fly,” and Tim McGraw’s Top 10 hit, “Truck Yeah.” Their upbeat, silver-lining-seeking lyrics spill over into their own artistry. With two acclaimed albums, two No.1 songs, and three GOLD-certified hits since “I Love This Life” in 2015. Their first Country radio No.1 was the GOLD-certified “I Know Somebody” in 2016. In 2017, the duo scored back-to-back nominations from the ACM Awards—New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year—and the CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year.

Following their GOLD-certified No.1 hit, “One Big Country Song.” released in 2019 off their full-length album, BROTHERS, the hitmakers are now working toward an unannounced upcoming album.

“Getting to know and work alongside Preston and Chris over the past three years has only strengthened our belief in them as brilliant musical creators. We are proud to continue our longtime partnership with LOCASH and look forward to their continued success,” shares BMG’s VP, Creative Chris Oglesby and Senior Creative Director, A&R Katie Kerkhover.

Brust and Lucas add, “Turning words, feelings, and melodies into songs is a big part of our life, and we couldn’t ask for a better home for the songs we write than BMG. We’re excited to continue our partnership with [Chris] Oglesby, Katie [Kerkhover], and the entire amazing team at BMG!”