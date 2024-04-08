Country Music World Reacts to All-Star Toby Keith Tribute at CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards aired tonight (April 7) with tons of awards and amazing performances. There was one, however, which took the country music world by storm. The award show featured a tribute to the late Toby Keith, and fans are in their feels on social media.

The tribute is star-studded, with performances by Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Sammy Hagar. Members of Keith’s family are attending the awards in his honor. Additionally, his band, Easy Money, will also be on hand during the tribute.

Fans on social media poured out their love for Keith. The late country legend passed away after a battle with stomach cancer in February. Brooks & Dunn opened the tribute with a classic Toby Keith song, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” Clips from Keith’s music videos played behind the band, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Sammy Hagar came out next and told a story of closing down his bar with Toby Keith, leading the band into a rendition of “I Love This Bar.” Riley Green and Lukas Nelson then took the stage to introduce Lainey Wilson, who sang “How Do You Like Me Now.”

Fans Share the Love for Toby Keith Tribute at CMT Music Awards

Fans shared love for the tribute and for Toby Keith on social media. “If you’ve never rolled your windows down in the summer and turned Toby Keith up you’re missing out,” one fan wrote. Many fans gave props to Keith’s Easy Money band, who backed up the performers complete with a solid horn section.

In the final moments of the tribute, the audience all raised red solo cups in honor of Toby Keith’s memory, all repeating “Whiskey for my men, and beer for my horses” in a toast. Keith’s children and widow were in attendance, and they were tearfully thanked for sharing Toby Keith’s talent and presence with the world.

Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images