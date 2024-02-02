Hootie & the Blowfish Fans Take to Social Media to Defend Darius Rucker Following Drug Arrest

Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday, February 1 for a minor drug offense. Rucker’s attorney, Mark Puryear, confirmed to TMZ that his client is “fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Following Rucker’s arrest, Hootie & the Blowfish fans took to social media to voice their support of the legendary artist.

Can we just all agree that we should leave Darius Rucker alone? Please? pic.twitter.com/pRpveerQgb — Robin Bowman (@robinnbuzz) February 2, 2024

One X user, formerly Twitter, wrote “I hope Darius writes a song that brings the whole country together on nationwide legalization. This is ridiculous.” Another fan claimed, “America stands with Darius Rucker.”

FREE DARIUS RUCKER 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/mrOQE2CreU — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) February 2, 2024

Kate Quigley and Darius Rucker Are Not on Good Terms

Rucker is facing charges on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He’s also facing a separate count for violating the state’s vehicle registration law, TMZ reported. Simple possession/casual exchange typically means someone has been found with a small amount of drugs, and only drugs—no manufacturing equipment or paraphernalia like scales or baggies.

Rucker was booked into the Williamson County jail at about 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Thursday and bonded out an hour later, according to TMZ. He is no longer in custody.

On the Start of Hootie & the Blowfish and the Importance of Charleston

Speaking with M/LUX, Rucker opened up about his nearly four-decade run as a frontman and discussed the beginning of Hootie & the Blowfish in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I met this kid one day, who said he played guitar and we started a band that became Hootie,” Rucker noted. “I’ve been a lead singer for 37 years and gotten to go all over the world and see so many great and wonderful places, but Charleston is where it all started.”

[Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images]