Country Singer From Viral Triplet Trio Dies at 35, Sisters Remember Their “Fearless Leader”

While not the first trio in country music, Taylor Red was a unique group as it consisted of three identical red-haired triplets. Forming in the mid-2000s, the band was formerly known as Red Roots before changing its name to Taylor Red. Throughout the years that followed, Taylor Red released albums like The Middle of Nowhere and Triplicity. They even got the chance to open for acts like Charlie Daniels, Josh Turner, and Amy Grant. Sadly, Taylor Red’s recent announcement had nothing to do with future plans, as they announced that Nicole Taylor, “their fearless leader,” had sadly passed away.

Sharing a video on YouTube, sisters Nika and Natalie Taylor sat together as they announced that Nicole had passed away following a battle with breast cancer. While admitting she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, it still came as a shock that she passed away. “We are still processing everything. This honestly feels really hard to talk about, but we’re going to do our best in sharing some of her story.”

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The sisters also revealed that Nicole was diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of breast cancer. But that didn’t mean she was going to let the years be centered on her battle. “She pushed us all to have fun and not live in fear and hopelessness and she even did CrossFit during the time she was getting chemo treatments.”

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Nicole Taylor Found Peace During Cancer Battle

Natalie noted that Nicole leaned heavily on her faith during her fight. And it was that faith that brought her peace. “I remember one day specifically at church; it was soon after the diagnosis. She was prayed over and God gave her so much peace after that, she said. She said that peace stayed with her so long. I think that’s what kept her so fierce during this time.”

Fans showered the sisters in love, filling the comment section with words of encouragement. “I’m crying right now. She was awesome. I’m so sorry for your loss. She will be missed and loved.” Another person added, “I am so sorry!! Nicole never knew a day without the love of her sisters!! I pray for peace for the both of you!”

Even during the most difficult years of her life, Nicole refused to let cancer take away her joy. She continued to embrace life and spend time with those she loved. And as fans joined Nika and Natalie in mourning her passing, it was that strength and spirit they hoped to never forget.

(Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)