Last week, Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green watched as their remaining contestants took the stage in hopes of snagging a spot in the Top 10 on The Voice. While stars like Mia Knight, BigCountry, and Joe Henley proved their talents on the stage, there was nothing the coaches could do as the power to advance now rested with the fans. And with the results in and the Top 10 right around the corner, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

For starters, The Voice will return tonight for another round of performances. Even with the holidays quickly approaching, the producers weren’t about to take a break just yet. Marking his debut on The Voice, Green got his first taste of being powerless in the competition. With the fans having the power to move contestants forward, Green could do nothing but watch as Ferryn and Brinkley found the perfect harmony when covering “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks.

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When hitting the final note, Green was visibly shocked by the performance. He insisted, “You always find ways to elevate your performances, too, and it just blows me away.” But it wasn’t just Green. The performance gained over 79,000 votes on YouTube. Looking at the comments from fans, who most likely voted, they included, “This was sweet, enjoyed their harmonies, easy stage presence. They were so locked into one another. Nice work.”

[RELATED: ‘Voice’ Contestant Who Lives in Her Car Gets a Four-Chair Turn and Standing Ovation After Stunning “Moon River” Performance]

‘The Voice’ Celebrates the Life, Career, And Light Of Dolly Parton

But while the remaining Top 10 contestants continue to eye a spot in the finale – tonight they will have the special privilege of honoring the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Although the competition won’t stop, the contestants will take the stage to cover a hit song from Dolly.

Sadly, in August, Dolly passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Over the months that followed, the hitmaker was immortalized with tributes. And that celebration of her life and career will continue tonight.

Besides the contestants and coaches being fans of Dolly, the legendary singer even left her mark on The Voice. Never coaching on the show, in Season 9, she acted as an Advisor and Mentor to all four teams. And for Blake Shelton, he never forgot the moment he got to meet a country music icon.

Remembering that time, Shelton promised, “I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family.”

With tonight not just another episode, but a full-blown Dolly celebration, don’t miss The Voice, airing at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC. And for those without cable, they can watch the tribute special the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)