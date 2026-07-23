“Docs Didn’t Tell Me I Couldn’t Sang”: 35-Year-Old Country Star With Aggressive, Incurable Cancer Returns to the Stage

Having a passion for country music, Nat Myers hoped to leave his mark on the genre that inspired him. That mark came in the form of songs like “Ramble No More,” “Duck N’ Dodge,” and “God Don’t Like It.” While it seemed that Myers was on the rise, tragedy struck when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Needing to step away from the spotlight to focus on his health, the singer recently announced that while the cancer remains, he’s ready to get back to performing.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Myers wasn’t about to let his battle with cancer stop him from doing what he loves. He wrote in the caption, “Back on the road, bad luck at my heels after a needed weekend with friends and family. Headed to Eureka Springs, Arkansas tonight. If you make an exodus to Frank Stanford’s grave, that’s my thumbpick sittin on his stone.”

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Entertaining fans in Arkansas, it seemed that Myers had enough time to pay his respects to Frank Stanford, the famed poet known for The Battle Where The Moon Says I Love You. While an accomplished poet, Stanford passed away in June 1978, at just 29.

[RELATED: Country Singer Nat Myers Grieves Father’s Death During His Own Health Struggles]

Nat Myers “Knocking On Wood” As He Hits The Road

Just last week, Myers hinted that he missed the road. Posting another video, he explained, “I had chemo this Tuesday & a biopsy on my lung Wednesday & all that to say it’s got me takin it easy. Docs didn’t tell me I couldn’t sang, but to be fair they didn’t say I could neither. Said I’d cough up some blood but then I’d be good and that’s what happened. I think I’m good but knock on wood.”

As for the singer’s condition, Myers suffers from a rare but aggressive form of cancer called intimal sarcoma. According to SarcomaUK, “Intimal sarcoma is a very rare sarcoma that occurs in the large blood vessels that carry blood around the body. It most commonly occurs in the large artery that carries blood from the heart to the lungs, called the pulmonary artery. It can also occur in the heart itself or in a large artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, called the aorta.”

While still facing an uncertain road ahead, Myers remains determined to keep making music and connecting with fans whenever he can. And his recent performance serves as a reminder that even cancer can’t stop his passion.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)