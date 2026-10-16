Country Singer Stops Colorado Concert, Demands Disruptive Fans Be Removed Before Continuing

The average cost of a concert ticket has soared over recent years. Add that with the prices of parking and dinner, and that single evening could easily cost a person hundreds, if not thousands. But even with the prices of tickets, some fans couldn’t help but get unruly during concerts. And to make it worse, those fans not only caused a disruption for other people, but it usually ended with a fight or being kicked out. That’s exactly what happened when two individuals caught the attention of Paul Cauthen.

For those believing a Cauthen concert might be the place to duke it out, think again. When performing in Grand Junction, Colorado, the singer was forced to pause his set when two fans couldn’t stop talking. At first, Cauthen tried to just give a stern warning. “Hey, do y’all want to be quiet? Some of you guys? We’re trying to sing something.”

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With the crowd behind him, it appeared that the warning only lasted so long. Shortly after getting back to his show, he had to pause once again. But this time, Cauthen was downright seething when he stopped playing “Prayed For Rain.” “Hey, security. You can get these two f***ers out of here right here. I’m not gonna play another f***ing note until you all get the f*** out of my show. If y’all want to b*tch at each other, go out front.”

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Paul Cauthen Knows How Much People Pay To See Him

While the two fans were near the front of the show, Cauthen cared more about those around them who paid to be there. “People pay money to be here, and y’all’s asses are screaming at each other while I’m playing one of my favorite f***ing songs… I’m sick of your sh*t. I’ve got in ear monitors and I can hear y’all.”

Thankfully, security was quick to act, giving Cauthen the chance to continue his song without listening to an argument only a few feet away. And online, fans loved watching his response. “You tell em Paul! I can’t stand it when people talk during your shows! Pi**** me the h*** off. We come to hear you not dumb***** who are disrespectful and rude! Way to go!”

Maybe the most surprising part wasn’t that Cauthen stopped the show, but that he could hear the argument through his in-ear monitors. With music blaring and people singing, the two individuals still found a way to put themselves under the spotlight.

(Photo by Chris Saucedo/WireImage)