Often deemed the “hottest band in the world,” KISS proved that time and time again with not just their discography but also their concerts. For any fans who attended a KISS concert, they understood that the night would involve fake blood, pyrotechnics, and hits like “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.” But before all the glitz and glamour of stardom, KISS was just a band trying to find its footing. And during their early years, Gene Simmons admitted it nearly crumbled after setting a fan on fire.

During a recent Q&A at the KISS Kruise event in Las Vegas, Simmons recalled those early years of performing and how the band would create some extreme effects. And one time, they thought it would be great to send an exploding ball of fire over the crowd. “We had gunpowder wrapped up in flash paper that looks like a candy kiss, and I had a candelabra. I don’t know why there was a candelabra on stage – we just thought it was cool. We thought, ‘Hey, that’s going to be great. There are going to be fireworks over their heads!’”

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While it looked cool on paper, apparently there was no safety officer on stage that night. Although being told to aim high when throwing the fireball, Simmons said, “There was a guy standing on his seat, and it didn’t go up – it just went straight. Like those ducks that you shoot in a carnival, you just see it hit his face: boom, exploded, and then he went down.”

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KISS Melted The Fan’s Eyelids Like “Cheese”

Not able to stop the show, KISS could do nothing but wonder what happened to the fan. And for Simmons, he thought the mishap would be the end of their careers. “We didn’t know what happened to him, and at the end of the show we’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, our career is over!’”

But when sitting in the dressing room after the show, KISS learned that the fan wanted to meet them. Not upset over becoming a human torch, Simmons never forgot the fan’s face. “I’m not exaggerating – the top of his eyelid or whatever was melted over like cheese.”

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Even with the fan missing his eyebrows, he declared it the “greatest show” he ever saw. And while they made sure to get him to sign a legal waiver, Simmons insisted, “Our career could have been over at the time. We never heard from him ever again.”

KISS built its reputation on pushing boundaries, but that night nearly pushed the band out of the music industry. Thankfully, the fan’s unexpected reaction helped turn a potentially career-ending disaster into a unforgettable story.

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)