There was no denying the talent of Tommy Mars when standing behind a keyboard. Before becoming a crucial part of Frank Zappa’s career, the musician spent his childhood exploring music. That included being in local bands and even adding his name to the church choir. But it wasn’t long before Mars found his way to the stage, performing for thousands of fans. And while leaving his mark in the music industry, the legendary musician sadly passed away at 75.

The news of Mars’ passing was first shared by longtime Zappa bandmate Arthur Barrow. Sharing the news on social media, he wrote, “I am sorry to say that the great Tommy Mars passed away. He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace Tommy.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Heartbroken over the announcement, fans filled the comment section with love, support, and fond memories. “In my view, Tommy Mars is one of the best keyboardists Zappa ever had, with George Duke, (obviously). And I believe definitely a member of THE VERY BEST BAND Frank ever had with you, Arthur Barrow, on bass and Vinnie on drums.” Another person added that Mars gifted him one of his fondest memories. “The Mona Lisa Overdrive concert in Phoenix is one of my favorite memories.”

[RELATED: Ike Willis, Key Voice in Frank Zappa’s Band, Passes Away at 70 ]

Tommy Mars Launched His Career With One Bad Audition

While his legacy with Zappa would forever be remembered, it almost didn’t happen. Recalling how he auditioned for Zappa, the musician described the experience as the “worst possible audition.” Explaining why, he said, “Frank had a toothache and it was solo. I went to his house and everything was going terribly. He would play certain measures for me and then play it and then do another section; and doing strange rhythmic things that I hadn’t done since college. But I was kind of making it. I just felt I was on a sinking ship but just holding on to everything.”

Although Mars wasn’t loving the audition, it soon took a turn when Zappa asked him if he could sing. Knowing more than a few songs, he struggled to remember every word. But that didn’t matter. “I said ‘Would you mind if I just improvise? I mean I can’t remember a whole song all the way through; could I just sing and improvise?’ He looked up at the sky like that and said ‘That’s the first good thing you’ve done today. Let’s go for it’. And from then on, we were together. He just loved it.”

Play video

That single moment led to a friendship that lasted years. And it was more than good times, as Mars contributed to albums like You Are What You Is, Joe’s Garage, and Sheik Yerbouti. And although Mars insisted that working with Zappa was hard, “I loved it … maybe I’m an S&M junkie. But he makes you wanna play; he really makes you wanna play. I always loved it.”

What Mars once described as a sinking ship eventually became one of the greatest opportunities of his life. And while the keyboardist was gone, the music he helped create was forever.

(Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images)