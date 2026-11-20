Back in October 2025, The Who took the stage for what some believed would be their last performance. It took place in Thousand Palms, California, and centered around their Song is Over Tour. But apparently, they weren’t finished just yet, announcing a special performance in 2027. While fans of The Who were thrilled over the announcement, those supporters of Deep Purple received some unpleasant news when the band postponed the rest of their 2026 schedule.

Starting with The Who, fans easily remember Pete Townshend standing on the stage at the Acrisure Arena, explaining, “I suppose, you know, it’s goodbye. That’s what it is. To what we know as the Who, it’s goodbye. What Roger [Daltrey] and I will get up to next, who knows?” Although it seemed to be the end for the legendary group, the “who knows” was right, as The Who announced it would be performing during the opening weekend of the 2027 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

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Scheduled for April 24 through May 5, the festival was excited to add The Who to their lineup. And what exactly made Townshend walk back on his previous statement? According to the band, “Some invitations are just too d**n good to turn down.” For those not wanting to miss The Who’s return, tickets for the festival can be purchased on Friday, November 20. Alongside The Who, the lineup featured the Foo Fighters, B-52s, Jack White, Train, and many more.

But what about Deep Purple? Although the band planned numerous shows throughout 2026, the group announced it needed to postpone the rest of this year’s shows after a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan.

Just a few weeks ago, Deep Purple explained to fans that they needed to postpone their European shows to give Gillan time to recover. But it appeared that the singer wanted a little more time. “Following a medical problem whilst in Leipzig [Germany] which required urgent attention at the hospital, and on the advice of my medical team and management we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice. Regrettably, these postponements will also need to extend to the South American and Mexico shows we have booked this year.”

Looking at the affected dates, it included:

December 5 – São Paulo, Brazil

December 8 – Santiago, Chile

December 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

December 13 – Monterrey, Mexico

December 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico

December 19 – Mexico City, Mexico

As for Gillan, he apologized for the postponed shows and offered some promising news. “I had a procedure yesterday which was successful. I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work, thanks everybody for your patience and understanding.” For now, the next concert on Deep Purple’s calendar was scheduled for February 2 in Bordeaux, France.

[RELATED: The Who’s Roger Daltrey Opens Up About His “Worst Year” Health-Wise]

Although The Who and Deep Purple delivered very different announcements, both left fans looking toward the future. And even after decades of unforgettable performances, neither were ready to say goodbye just yet.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)



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