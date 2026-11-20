Throughout her career in country music, Carrie Underwood had more than a few hit songs that included “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” But in 2023, the hitmaker crossed a unique milestone in her career. For any singer in country music, they usually have at least one song about a car or truck. Mostly trucks. But with Underwood’s career dating back to 2003, it took her nearly two decades to release a song about a truck. And when she did, she proved on the Grand Ole Opry stage that she could sing anything, anytime, and anywhere.

When taking the stage at the Opry, Underwood could pick any song from her discography to entertain fans. But she decided to take a trip back to her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones. Released in 2023, the album climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the UK Albums Sales and the Australian Country Albums charts. In the U.S., it climbed to No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. And on the US Billboard 200, it finished in the Top 10.

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While thrilled over the success of the album, “Out of That Truck” was a different track for Underwood. Instead of harping on the advantages of owning a truck, she turned it into a breakup anthem that promised former lovers that they would never get her out of that truck. At the time of its release, Underwood joked, “It was inevitable, I guess. I knew someday I’d have a truck song [and] that I wasn’t wrecking it.”

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Carrie Underwood Was Just Trying To Do A “Country Truck Song”

As for the Opry, she invited fans to take a ride in that truck when she cruised through the lyrics on the famous stage. And thankfully, her performance eventually made its way to social media. Once again showcasing the power behind her voice, the hitmaker received a mountain of praise from fans.

For one person, there wasn’t a single time or place Underwood couldn’t perform. “She can sing anything, any time, anywhere, and give 110% on every show and every note she sings. Awesome vocals and so so beautiful.”

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Mixing a little country, a little rock, and a little heartbreak, Underwood explained, “It’s kind of just one of those wanting it to take you somewhere and you can sing along with it. It’s just kind of a cool vibe. Just trying to do country truck songs in a different kind of way, just wanting it to be moving and kind of a tempo song.”

Underwood might have waited to release her first truck song, but she made sure it was worth the wait. And judging by the reaction to her Opry performance, fans were more than happy to take that ride.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Billboards2012/Getty Images for ABC)