Pop Star P!nk Slams Anti-Abortion Ruling

Pink is one of the most popular and successful artists of the past few decades. She has fans across all demographics and styles. She’s a rebel, she’s a businesswoman, and she’s beloved in rock, pop, and hip-hop.

So, when she speaks, people listen.

And, fed up with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Pink has taken to social media to let her feelings be known.

Wrote the pop star, “I’m incredibly curious how many right-wing bible thumping hypocrites have had abortions for themselves, or for their wives, mistresses, children in secret? Shall we investigate?”

And she added, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Later, a Twitter user wrote to her, “I’m none of those things (Bible thumping…) &, as a fella, never had an abortion. Also have never been with a woman that aborted my child. My wife & I saved our grandson from deletion by providing our complete support for our son & his girlfriend, best thing we’ve ever done.”

To which Pink responded, “I’m so glad you HAD THE CHOICE TO DECIDE WHAT WAS RIGHT FOR YOU, SIR. Must be nice”

Pink is one of many big-name musicians to come in decrying the recent judgment by the United States Supreme Court, which overturned a nearly 50-year precedent that established that women had the right to choose abortion—a ruling rooted in American citizens’ right to privacy.

Also decrying the result are Pearl Jam, Jack White, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, IDLES, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

Photo: Andrew MacPherson / RCA Records