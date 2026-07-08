Country Star Overtakes George Strait and Alan Jackson in the Record Books

When compiling a list of the greatest country singers, it would be hard not to place George Strait and Alan Jackson in the Top 5. Add those names with Keith Urban, Toby Keith, and Kenny Chesney, and it can be incredibly difficult for a country singer to climb the ranks on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. Just looking at Jackson and Strait, the two have a combined 52 No. 1 hits on Country Airplay. While not able to stack their No. 1 hits, the singers walked away with 26 each. Still, that didn’t stop Jason Aldean from passing the legends thanks to his album, Songs About Us.

Released in April 2026, Songs About Us was Aldean’s first album in three years. His last, Highway Desperado, hit the airwaves in 2023. But more than his return to the spotlight, the album included his first-ever duet with his wife, Brittany, on “Easier Gone.” Add that to his song “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” the singer had another hit on his hands.

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And now, according to the Billboard Charts, Aldean had more to celebrate after his track, “Don’t Tell On Me,” climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. That marked his 27th No. 1 hit on Country Airplay. With both Jackson and Strait only having 26, Aldean sits in 4th place. But who holds the most No. 1 songs on Country Airplay?

[RELATED: 3 Jason Aldean Songs That Are True Heartbreakers]

Who Must Jason Aldean Beat To Become No. 1

Looking at the top 10 singers currently dominating the Country Airplay chart, Brooks & Dunn came in No. 10 with 20. Coming in 8th and 9th with 21 are Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett. From there, Strait, Jackson, and Luke Bryan fought for 5th, 6th, and 7th. Each has 26 No. 1 songs. Of course, Aldean controls the 4th spot.

.@Jason_Aldean's "Don't Tell On Me" rises 2-1 on this week's Country Airplay chart.



It's his 27th No. 1 at the format, helping him pass Alan Jackson, George Strait and Luke Bryan for the fourth-most in the chart's history, after Kenny Chesney (33), Blake Shelton (30) and Tim… — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 7, 2026

But if Aldean wants to see his name at No.1, he will have to compete with Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Kenny Chesney. At No. 3, McGraw recorded 29 No. 1 Country Airplay hits. Shelton added one more to make his record 30. Although a total of 30 hit songs is a historic achievement, Chesney has 33.

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While happily sitting in the Top 5, Aldean had little time to celebrate. With the chart always changing, stars like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Brad Paisley continue chasing their own history. But for now, Aldean can enjoy surpassing two of country music’s biggest legends while moving one step closer to that No. 1 spot.

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)