The Best Outlaw Country Album of 2026 Is Finally Back on Streaming After Its Mysterious Disappearance

It’s not uncommon for a singer to release more than one album a year. But to release back-to-back albums in the same month is almost impossible. That is exactly what Charley Crockett did when he released Age of the Ram in April. He followed that with his newest album, Clovis, which hit streaming platforms on April 28. Sadly, the album quickly vanished as Crockett dealt with the music industry. But now, just ahead of July 4th, Crockett shared the exciting news that Clovis is once again available to stream.

The last few months have been a whirlwind for the country singer. Recording new music, switching labels, and continuing to perform, Crockett found himself in a little controversy when he had to remove Clovis from streaming platforms. With rumors circulating about the album and Crockett, the singer posted an image on his Instagram page, writing, “You told ‘em to Free Clovis and they did. Just when you think it’s over, that’s when it begins…”

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Packed with songs like “Down by Law,” “Eagle and the Crow,” and a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Don’t Take Your Guns to Town,” Crockett collaborated with Shooter Jennings on the album. And for the labels that thought they could control the singer, he insisted, “You can drop a f***ing record whenever the f*** you want.”

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[RELATED: Charley Crockett Volunteers To Give up Grammy Nomination to Oklahoma Country Band]

Charley Crockett Celebrates Massive Victory With ‘Clovis’ Concert

Although Crockett originally wanted the album to be released in April, the timing couldn’t be better. With America celebrating its Independence Day on July 4, the singer announced a special release show at The Old Saloon in Montana.

Celebrating freedom and his ongoing career, Crockett added, “Happy 4th of July week y’all. Sometimes you need to fight. Goliath vs. Goliath. On this 250th birthday for America I’m reminded that freedom is something you continue to fight for. A war that never ends. Today, we win one battle. Clovis is out 4th of July weekend on Atlantic Outpost. Let’s win”

Offering fans the perfect soundtrack for a weekend full of patriotism, fireworks, and food, Crockett was living the dream in Montana.

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Always having a love for Texas, Crockett considered Montana a second home. “From the bottom of my heart, I can honestly tell you that I’ve never loved a place outside of Texas in my whole life the way that I love Montana.”

After months of uncertainty, Clovis has officially found its way back to listeners. And now, fans can celebrate Independence Day with the album Crockett refused to let disappear.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)