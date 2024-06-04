Cyndi Lauper Announces Final Farewell Tour in 2024

Classic rock and pop star Cyndi Lauper is calling it quits, and she just announced a farewell tour of North America! The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” hitmaker will start the tour in Canada for a few dates before crossing the border to the US. No supporting acts have been announced as of yet.

The first stop on the Cyndi Lauper 2024 Tour will be on October 18 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at The Bell Centre. The final date of the tour will be December 5 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

If you want to get in on the presale events for this tour, you’re in luck. A few different presale events (artist, VIP package, Live Nation, Spotify, etc.) will go live on Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster.

If you missed the presales, general on-sale is slated to begin on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 am local for both general admission and VIP tickets. The presale events will likely sell out a lot of the upcoming tour dates. So, if you can’t find tickets on Ticketmaster, we recommend Stubhub. It’s a handy resource for last-minute tickets, especially to concerts that have already sold out.

This is going to be the last time fans will be able to see Cyndi Lauper live! Get your tickets now before they sell out for good.

October 18 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

October 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

October 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 3 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

November 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 8 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood

November 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 12 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

November 20 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

November 24 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

November 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

December 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 4 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

December 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

