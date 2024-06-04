Cyndi Lauper Announces Final Farewell Tour in 2024

Classic rock and pop star Cyndi Lauper is calling it quits, and she just announced a farewell tour of North America! The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” hitmaker will start the tour in Canada for a few dates before crossing the border to the US. No supporting acts have been announced as of yet.
The first stop on the Cyndi Lauper 2024 Tour will be on October 18 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at The Bell Centre. The final date of the tour will be December 5 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.
If you want to get in on the presale events for this tour, you’re in luck. A few different presale events (artist, VIP package, Live Nation, Spotify, etc.) will go live on Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster.
If you missed the presales, general on-sale is slated to begin on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 am local for both general admission and VIP tickets. The presale events will likely sell out a lot of the upcoming tour dates. So, if you can’t find tickets on Ticketmaster, we recommend Stubhub. It’s a handy resource for last-minute tickets, especially to concerts that have already sold out.
This is going to be the last time fans will be able to see Cyndi Lauper live! Get your tickets now before they sell out for good.
Cyndi Lauper 2024 Tour Dates
October 18 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
October 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
October 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
October 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
November 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
November 3 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
November 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
November 8 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood
November 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
November 12 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
November 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
November 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
November 20 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
November 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
November 24 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
November 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
December 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
December 4 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
December 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
