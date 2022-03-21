Dailey + Vincent’s “I’ll Leave My Heart In Tennessee” Voted ’s New State Song

Grand Ole Opry stars and Grammy award-winning country/bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent recently made history. Their cover of Karen Staley’s “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” was chosen as the official state song of Tennessee. The song was unanimously voted on and officially signed in by Tennessee’s Governor, Bill Lee, just a few days before the duo’s fifth anniversary as members of the Opry.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the news on Twitter and shared a performance of “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee.” Senator Paul Bailey of Sparta and Representative John Mark Windle of Livingston sponsored the bill.

“I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” joins the existing list of ten other state songs, including “Rocky Top,” “Tennessee Waltz,” and “My Homeland, Tennessee.” The song beat out Dolly Parton’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” as the 11th song of Tennessee after Parton’s cover faced backlash regarding concerns around religious infringement.

“We’ve played ‘I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee’ on the road for quite some time, and every time it’s gotten an overwhelming reaction,” said Darrin Vincent. “We recently recorded it, and we’re honored the recording has made history and become an official state song.”

“We’d especially like to thank Senator Paul Bailey and Brandy Foust, Representative John Mark Windle, Representative Terry Lynn Weaver, and the entire House and Senate for their interest in and support of this song,” added Jamie Dailey.

Dailey and Vincent have played across the globe, including at iconic venues such as the Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall. They are currently on tour – click HERE for more information.

Listen to Dailey and Vincent’s rendition of “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” by Karen Staley below.

Photo courtesy of the office of Governor Bill Lee.