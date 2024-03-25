Dan + Shay Tease Fans With Cryptic Post About Upcoming Announcement

Pop-country duo Dan + Shay made their coaching debut on The Voice when season 25 began earlier this year. The “Speechless” singers replaced two-time champ Niall Horan, who stepped away to focus on touring. Clearly the pair had big shoes to fill, and not all fans embraced them at the beginning. However, as the show progresses, the tide of public opinion seems to be turning in Dan + Shay’s favor.

You would think the three-time GRAMMY Award winners would have their hands full with winning fans and influencing people. But Dan + Shay hinted to future plans in a Sunday (March 24) social media post.

Fans Having Anxiety Amid Upcoming Announcement

The pair posted a video clip of themselves performing their first-ever No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit, “Nothin’ Like You.” The song is from the band’s debut album Where It All Began, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary April 1.

“announcement tomorrow morning :)” the caption read cryptically.

announcement tomorrow morning 🙂 pic.twitter.com/USiEDOY9OQ — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 24, 2024

Of course, social media was instantly abuzz. “You give me anxiety :)” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “announce it now 🙂 please :)”

You give me anxiety 🙂 announce it now 🙂 please 🙂 — ➕Kayla Carr➕ (@DanXIXShay) March 24, 2024

One fan speculated it was the debut’s 10th anniversary album with bonus tracks. Another guessed an anniversary show, but requested “a night show for a girl that works all week but lives here.”

One user just hoped that the announcement wouldn’t bankrupt them. “If it something to buy my bank account is flushed,” they wrote. “Don’t do this to me. I love you guys.”

I cannot wait to hear/read what this is! This week is the week that I officially became a fan! I cannot believe it’s been 10 years! 😭 #DasherForLife 🥰💛🎶🫶 — ➕Stacy➕ (@DanAndShayFan3) March 24, 2024

Ten-Plus Years of Dan + Shay

The “Tequila” singers have never been shy about celebrating anniversaries. In December 2022, they marked 10 years since their first meeting with a sweet Instagram post.

“The one thing that has been a constant throughout our decade long journey is our friendship,” the caption read. “More importantly than anything else, we’re genuinely just two best friends who get to do what we love together and we wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Dan + Shay celebrated their 10th No. 1 hit earlier this year when “Save Me the Trouble” skyrocketed to the top of the charts.