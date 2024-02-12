Dance the ‘Midnights’ Away? David Lee Roth Raps Over Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze”

David Lee Roth has joined the throngs of people across the globe who are showing love for Taylor Swift. In a new video posted on his official YouTube channel and social media pages, the eccentric singer has taken a break from goading his fellow former Van Halen members and shows off some wacky moves while dancing to an amended version of Swift’s 2022 hit “Lavender Haze.”

The track, dubbed “Lavender Forgiveness,” features Roth rapping over the Swift tune with the lyrics, “I took a long trip south on that that whiskey train / I took Jesus Christ’s name in vain / I blew a fortune on cocaine / And I caused my own family heartbreak and shame.”

He then repeats the phrase “found forgiveness” multiple times throughout the rest of the song. There’s also another section where Roth sings, “Forgiveness fall down like rain on a sun-scorched land / Forgiveness rushed in like air to a drowning man / Forgiveness like home from a journey of a thousand miles / Forgiveness like milk and honey to a star of a child.”

On his Instagram page, Roth has tagged a variety of music stars: Swift herself, songwriter/producer Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, and Queens of the Stone Age.

About “Lavender Haze”

“Lavender Haze” was the lead track from Swift’s chart-topping 2022 album Midnights. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was co-written by Swift, Antonoff, actress Zoë Kravitz, and three other collaborators.

Fans React to David Lee Roth’s New Video

Roth’s fans had a mixed reaction to his “Lavender Forgiveness” video, with many of them writing supportive notes in the Instagram comments section.

One fans noted their approval of the mashup, writing, “David Lee Roth x Swift [I’m] here for it.”

A second shared a note that reads in part, “Funny. And thoughtful. God knows he’s just enjoying being alive folks. Dance and [singing] thru this thing called life. Freedom in the moment of love and our gift being on this planet.”

A third fan wrote, “DLR. WINNING. ALWAYS THE SHOWMAN. LIVING THE GOOD LIFE. HE WILL ALWAYS BE ENTERTAINING. ALWAYS. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE YEARS OF ROCK.”

Meanwhile, another fan quipped about the quirky clip, “Someone needs to get Dave some meds. Or get him off the ones he’s on,” and yet another commented, “Without a doubt one of the greatest frontmen of all time yet an absolutely terrible dancer.”

Roth’s Beef with Sammy Hagar and Wolfgang Van Halen

The “Lavender Haze” video follows a few clips in which Roth insulted his fellow ex-Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and spoke critically of former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen.