Dolly Parton “Thrilled” to be Tapped for ACM Awards Host

We’re convinced that there’s nothing Dolly Parton can’t do.

After celebrating her 76th birthday in style and being tapped with a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the country songstress was announced as the host of the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. This will be Parton’s return as an ACM host 22 years after her debut in 2000.

And for the first time, the ACM Awards will be streamed lived on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on March 7 at 7 PM CST/8 PM EST. Parton will be hosting the event from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with co-hosts who have yet to be announced.

“Thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the @ACMawards,” Parton wrote on her social media announcement.

“We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside in a statement. “There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

Parton’s role at the award show will come just days after the singer/songwriter is set to release her latest album, Run, Rose, Run on March 4. This record will be Parton’s forty-eighth solo studio album (and we’re still struggling to make it to our 9 to 5). Parton is also releasing an original novel under the same name that was co-written with James Patterson.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images.