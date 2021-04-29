Dave Matthews Connects With Fans Through SiriusXM Show, ‘Dave Matthews Live from Home: By Request’

The world needs more Dave Matthews.

While it’s true that over the years the wildly successful songwriter has endured his fair share of critical derisions (largely over his “fratty” fan base), his skill and abilities as a musician have always been obvious. Even more than that, Dave Matthews has a supreme knack for connecting with millions of fans all over the world. When listening to his music and message, it’s clear why.

For those looking for a sensitive spirit, nimble guitar playing and a unique voice, look no further than Matthews. We have the exclusive videos to prove it.

Below are two new videos that the Dave Matthews Band frontman recorded solo for his recent SiriusXM show, Dave Matthews Live from Home: By Request. But what fans may not have known when they requested hits like “Where Are You Going” and deep cuts like “Break For It,” was that these songs would also soon be available on video via SiriusXM.

Starting Friday (April 30), these videos and the rest of the “by request” performances will be streamable on the SiriusXM app.

And for those who need more Matthews, the songwriter boasts his own SiriusXM channel, DMB Radio, which is home to the regular DMB Friday Night Concert Series. These feature a complete show from the Grammy-winning Dave Matthews Band archives every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Always succinct and poignant when engaging with his fans, Matthews says in his introduction for the acoustic “Where Are You Going” that he hopes people can come together sooner than later in the face of so much social division. In fact, he says that’s what the track is about.

“It’s a song about looking after each other,” Matthews says. “That’s what I think we need to be doing more than ever before.”

Matthews adds that he hopes tolerance and diversity will prevail. “All [our] shapes and sizes, all the differences about us is what makes us great,” Matthews says. “I don’t want to stick with ‘mine and my own.’ I want to stick with all of us. I don’t want to live in a world of hate. That’s just fear gone ugly.”