Ex-Wings Drummer Denny Seiwell Says He’s Heard Some Tracks from Paul McCartney’s Next Album, and They’re “Beautiful”

Original Wings drummer Denny Seiwell recently released a new memoir titled The Best and Worst of Times, which looks at his eventful 1971-1973 stint with Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band. While promoting the book during a recent appearance on the Hands Across the Water podcast, Seiwell revealed some interesting information about McCartney’s upcoming solo album.

Seiwell quit Wings in August 1973 following the recording of the single “Live and Let Die,” and for many years was estranged from McCartney. Years later, the two musicians reconciled and reestablished a friendship.

Denny explained that a number of months ago, while McCartney was in Los Angeles, he invited the drummer and his wife to a recording studio where he was working on some new songs. This led to an emotional bonding moment between the former bandmates.

Seiwell recalled that the only people present were himself, his wife, Paul, an engineer, and producer Andrew Watt.

“Paul’s out in the studio working on [some piano] licks that he wants to put together and stuff,” Denny noted. “And he sees us come in, and he comes [into the control room], and we have big hugs and nice reunion. We [talked] about the old days.”

He continued, “[H]e played us a couple of tracks, and one of the tracks was [a] sentimental [song] that really touched back on the full history of all of our years together and everything. And he looked over at my wife, Monique, and she had tears in her eyes. And then he looks at me and he starts welling up, and I’m welling up, and all of a sudden, the three of us are having a big group hug. … It was truly amazing.”

Seiwell’s Impressions of the New McCartney Songs He Heard

Seiwell had enthusiastic praise for the new McCartney tracks he heard.

“The songs were beautiful,” he said. “I can’t wait to hear this solo record when it comes out. I think it’s going to be one of his [best], if not his best effort.”

Paul’s most recent album of new original songs, McCartney III, was released in December 2000. The new record is expected to arrive in 2026.

Seiwell on He and McCartney Being the Last Original Wings Members

Seiwell is the last surviving original Wings members besides McCartney. The band’s other co-founders, Linda McCartney and Denny Laine, died in 1998 and 2023, respectively. Henry McCullough, who joined the group before its first tour in early 1972, also passed away, in 2016.

During the podcast interview, the 82-year-old musician said that he and McCartney had an emotional phone conversation after Laine’s death.

“Paul called and we talked for a good 20 minutes,” the drummer said. “[I]t was about the passing of Denny, and how we just reminded each other that, yeah, I’m the only guy left from the original band. [And] it was a very, very sensitive time. And we kind of both made a commitment to stay a little closer, and that we did.”

Seiwell Appears in the New McCartney Documentary, Man on the Run

Meanwhile, Seiwell appears in the new McCartney documentary, Man on the Run, which focuses on Paul’s post-Beatles career, particularly with Wings.

Denny said he’s looking forward to seeing the movie, which was directed by Morgan Neville.

“Morgan, the guy [who] interviewed me, he understood what was going on,” Seiwell maintained. “He got it. His questions were right on the money, and I really had a good time. That was one of my favorite interviews of all times. He just knew what he was doing and it was at the right moment in time. … [I]t was wonderful. So I can’t wait to see it.”

As previously reported, Man on the Run recently premiered at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival. The film will be shown in select theaters before debuting on the Prime Video streaming service in February 2026.

More About Seiwell’s New Book

The Best and Worst of Times is available now. You can check out a trailer for the book at the Hudson Music YouTube channel.

In the promo, Seiwell explains, “For the very first time, I’m telling my story in my own words in a brand-new autobiography co-written with Robyn Flans. From recording [the 1971 Paul and Linda McCartney album] Ram to Wild Life to Red Rose Speedway, I was there as Wings took flight.”

Denny notes that the book features stories about Wings’ first tours.

“But this isn’t just about the music,” he continues. “It’s about the people, the laughs, the tension, the growing pains of building something new with Paul.” Seiwell points out that he also discusses his addiction issues in the book.

Denny concludes, “If you ever wondered what it was like to be the drummer in Paul McCartney & Wings, this is it. It’s all here.”

Interestingly, McCartney will be publishing his own book about Wings, titled Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, on November 4.

(Photo by Brandon Williams/Getty Images; Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images)