Reba McEntire’s New Sitcom Pilot May Spell an End to Her Role on ‘Young Sheldon’

Reba McEntire is more than a country music legend. She’s also an accomplished actress. Over the years, she’s built a strong filmography with roles in both movies and TV shows. Among the roles she has played is June Ballard on the hit Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon. McEntire appeared in a total of six episodes of the series.

Videos by American Songwriter

McEntire first appeared on the show during season three. She returned for three episodes in season four and two more in season five. The show is currently in its seventh and final season with the finale set to air in May. Many are hoping that the “Fancy” singer will come back to reprise the role of June Ballard. The show’s executive producer, Steve Holland is among those who want to see her return.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Reunites with Former ‘Reba’ Team for New NBC Sitcom in 2024]

Young Sheldon Executive Producer Hoping for Reba McEntire’s Return

In a recent interview with TVLine, Holland said he and the rest of the team hope to see McEntire return to the show before it ends. “We would love to have her back,” he said of the “I’m a Survivor” singer. That desire isn’t one-sided. “She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy,” Holland said. “She has another sitcom pilot that she’s shooting. So, I just don’t know if it’s going to work out,” he added.

McEntire has her hands full. Along with the new sitcom she hopes to get off the ground, she’s on her second season as a coach on The Voice. So, it may be hard for her to find time to return to the Young Sheldon set before the show comes to an end.

McEntire’s former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman is a series regular on Young Sheldon. However, even when they appeared in the same episode of the show, they didn’t share a scene. Holland revealed that Peterman has been wanting to work with her former co-star again. “It’s a thing that Melissa reminds us of often,” Holland said. “She would love to be in scenes with Reba. Part of the reason Reba’s on the show is because she and Melissa are close friends, and Melissa let us know that Reba is a fan,” he revealed.

The one-hour series finale of Young Sheldon will air on May 16. The special episode will feature Jim Parsons (adult Sheldon) and Mayim Bialik (Sheldon’s wife, Amy).

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images