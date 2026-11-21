On paper, there seems to be little in common between the musical outputs of Elvis Costello and Huey Lewis. Costello made his reputation as a punk/New Wave devotee with tongue-twisting lyrics. Lewis gained fame in the 80s with R&B-flavored crowd-pleasers.

Yet there was little separation between the two when Costello recorded his debut album. As a matter of fact, Lewis’ band members were the ones playing behind Elvis.

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Elvis Origins

Elvis Costello was unhappily toiling away with an entry-level job in computers in the mid-70s. But he never stopped believing there was a career for him in music. He passed his demo tape around to whoever would hear it. In some cases, he camped out in label offices and played his songs on the spot.

Eventually, he found a little bit of footing at Stiff Records. At the time, the label was home to a series of buzzed-about artists. Nick Lowe, whom Costello had befriended, also plied his trade at Stiff. That connection helped get Costello, who was still known by his birth name of Declan MacManus at the time, in the door.

Stiff initially thought Costello, who didn’t look the part of a rock star, might be better served as a staff writer. But they eventually couldn’t deny that his attitude-laced voice was the best vehicle for his wordy songs. They agreed to finance some recordings with the idea of them becoming an album. But Costello needed a band.

Send Clover Over

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Around the time that Costello was trying to get heard, the San Francisco group Clover decided to go to London at the behest of Stiff’s founders, Dave Robinson and Jake Riviera. Their style had evolved to where it embodied elements of pub rock, a style that Lowe and others at Stiff were already utilizing.

While they tried to make their way on the England touring circuit, Clover was hired by Stiff to play behind Costello on the album My Aim Is True, released in 1977. With Nick Lowe producing, the band crammed into tiny Pathway Studios in London and found their way behind Costello’s verbose offerings.

John McFee, Sean Hopper, Johnny Ciambotti, and Mickey Shine were the Clover members who participated. Since Costello was doing the singing, however, a few members weren’t needed. The group’s two chief singers, Alex Call and Huey Lewis, sat them out.

‘Aim’ Aftermath

Since they had designs on their own recording career, Clover never had any intent of becoming Costello’s permanent backing band. Instead, Costello held auditions and hired Bruce Thomas, Pete Thomas (not related to Bruce), and Steve Nieve. Dubbed the Attractions and immediately began recording and touring with E.C.

Meanwhile, Clover, realizing that they weren’t making much progress in England, headed back to San Francisco. After they failed to gain traction with their sporadic recording efforts, they called it a day. But Huey Lewis quickly moved on to another outfit.

Bringing Alex Hopper along with him from Clover, Lewis formed Huey Lewis And The News. On a few occasions, John McFee contributed to their records as well. As such, the somewhat-forgotten Clover boasted connections to two of the biggest artists of the era.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)