Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Fest Canceled Due to COVID Capacity Cap

The 2021 Seven Peaks Music Festival, originally scheduled for Sept. 3-5 in Buena Vista, Colorado, was cancelled due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Seven Peaks, founded by Dierks Bentley in 2018, surpassed the Chaffee County limit of 5,000 at an event with more than 7,000 tickets sold.

News of the cancellation was posted on the festival Twitter page and on the Seven Peaks website. “All 2021 passes purchased at SevenPeaksFestival.com will automatically be fully refunded within 30 days back to the original form of payment,” read the announcement. “We are already planning for 2022, and a new location will be announced in the coming months.”

“I really could not be more bummed out about it,” said Bentley in a Twitter post. “We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions.”

The decision to cancel comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus has been prevalent in Colorado, including new cases in Mesa County, where the Country Jam music festival was held June 24-26. Colorado public health officials reported that four staff members and 13 attendees for Country Jam tested positive for the virus.

This year, the Seven Peaks lineup included Bentley, along with Keith Urban, Old Crow Medicine Show, Kip Moore, Clay Walker, Ingrid Andress, Willie Jones, Travis Denning, and more performing throughout the three-day music and camping fest.

“Together we built something special,” said Bentley, “and it’s going to be a big celebration when our 7P family is together again. We will be back.”