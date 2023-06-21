Jonas Brothers and TXT Officially Announce Collaboration

After much speculation, it has been officially confirmed that the Jonas Brothers will be teaming up with K-pop group TXT for a new single titled “Do It Like That.” “Do It Like That” will be released on July 7.

“Do It Like That” is produced by TXT, Jonas Brothers, and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The bands will be dropping a teaser for the single on June 22 at midnight.

Both the Jonas Brothers and TXT have been posting cryptic messages to social media, causing fans to speculate whether the two pop groups were working on a collaboration. On June 18, TXT posted an image to Twitter that depicts the band recreating the cover image for the Jonas Brothers’ album, “Happiness Begins.”

The suggestive post held the caption, “We go Together,” which is a reference to a line of the Jonas Brother’s hit song “Sucker,” which is featured on “Happiness Begins.” Nick Jonas further fueled the flames to the fire when he liked the mentioned post.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers released a promotional image for the upcoming collaboration, which features a blue background that showcases the title of the single in stylish white letters. The image reveals the release dates for several promotional materials, including a track highlight on June 22, a concept photo on June 28, a music video teaser on July 5, and the official music video on July 7.

Since the announcement, Jonas Brothers and TXT posted another short 12-second video online. The video uses a popular TikTok sound that was originally heard in the 2001 film, Zoolander.

Several fans of both artists turned to the comments section of the post to unveil their reactions to the news of the upcoming collaboration. One Twitter user wrote, “OMG I CAN DIE HAPPILY NOW MY CHILDHOOD IDOLS AND KPOP TOGETHER ARE U KIDDING ME ?????”

Another fan commented, “Whaaaat is happening?? K-Pop and JoBros coming together?? I feel like I’m in an alternate universe and I am not mad,” while a third said, “Nostalgic Idols plus K-pop Idols…. this is gonna be funnn!!” More comments include “I am gonna cry!!!!! can’t wait,” and, “SONG OF THE SUMMER YUP.”

The Jonas Brothers have recently been rather candid about the “honest” new music that they intend to put out. While speaking with ABC Audio, Nick Jonas said, “I think as an artist, you push yourself to be as transparent and kind of open and honest as possible with your fans, hoping that it will have a deeper connection. But we’ve been just absolutely floored with how this song in particular has connected with our fan base and people all over the world. And it’s really exciting!”