Dolly Parton and Her Imagination Library are the Gifts that Keep On Giving

Sometimes it’s not easy to stay cheerful. As 2021 concludes and we remember all the difficulty that came our way throughout those 12 months, it can be simple to feel down, to think that there isn’t that much to be hopeful about in the world (see: fires, glaciers melting).

But then there’s Dolly Parton. Thank goodness!

The legendary country star, who helped fund majorly impactful COVID-19 research, continues to give back to her community. This time, the news item is not vaccine work but rather books.

According to Parton’s Imagination Library, the artist has helped donate millions and millions of books to children over the years. The foundation took to social media on Thursday (December 30) to report the good news, writing on Twitter, “As of December, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted over 172 million books since inception! #DollysLibraryhttps://bit.ly/3FpBKQx“

Click on the library’s website and you’ll find more information.

The site reads: “In December, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library gifted over 1,927,849 books. The total number of free books gifted as of December 2021, is 172,752,307!”

Books that the foundation is getting to children include I Love You, Spot, The Little Engine that Could, Llama Llama Gram and Grandpa, and Parton’s own title, Coat of Many Colors.

Of course, if we needed any more reason to love Parton, she recently shared on social media her philosophy on integrity, writing on Twitter, “I’m very real where it counts, and that’s inside!”

That led to one of our favorite singers, Charo, who is also known for being a bit gaudy and bodacious, to respond to Parton with love, writing to Parton on the social media platform, “I love you @DollyParton!”

Parton, who also shared some relationship advice recently, has talked in interviews about how she can’t stop doing good. As she puts it, “I keep dreaming myself into a corner! But I can’t stop now.”