Dolly Parton is once again a Grammy nominee. Three months after her death, the late country music icon earned three nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Her song with Zac Brown Band, “Butterfly,” garnered a nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.

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Parton will compete against herself for the award, as “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” her collaboration with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire also earned a nod.

The late singer’s final recognition came in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category. Her 2025 memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage is up for a trophy.

Dolly Parton’s Fellow Grammy Nominees React to Her Nods

Following the news, Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, reacted to being nominated alongside the late icon.

“My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire for ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart.”

“This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital a cause close to her heart,” she added. “I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment. Love you Aunt Dolly. Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees.”

Wilson commented on Cyrus’ post, writing, “Love you sister! I know she is over the moon.”

Additionally, McEntire celebrated the news with a post of her own.

“What an honor to be nominated for a GRAMMY with my friends @dollyparton, @miley, @laineywilson & @queenlatifah for ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning,’” she wrote. “Dolly, I hope we made you proud!”

Zac Brown Band was also thrilled to be nominated alongside Parton, calling the recognition “an honor” on Instagram.

“There will never be another Dolly, and this recognition means so much knowing we got to share this music with her,” the band wrote. “Forever grateful for that opportunity.”

The 2027 Grammys will take place on Feb. 7. The ceremony will air live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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