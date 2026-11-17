Walking into the 2026 CMA Awards, Luke Combs snagged three nominations for Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year. For most artists, nothing compares to taking home the top prize of the night. Just a few years ago, Combs held the Entertainer of the Year award in 2021. He followed that by winning the award again in 2022. But when looking at 2026, Combs named the star he believed deserved the title.

While promoting the CMA Awards, Combs was asked about the Entertainer of the Year category. The nominees included Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley. Although each singer brought more than a few hits with them, Combs insisted that the entire category was Langley. “I mean, it’s hard to not vote for Ella, right? I mean, it’d be kind of tough to not vote for her, I would think.”

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There was no denying the massive impact Langley had on country music over the last few years. Completely taking over the genre, each new week appeared to bring her another list of achievements, records, and milestones. When announcing the nominees for the 2026 CMA Awards, Langley snagged a total of nine nominations.

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Luke Combs Would Love To Collaborate With Ella Langley

Receiving the most nominations at the CMA Awards, Langley might want to write more than one acceptance speech. Looking at the categories besides Entertainer of the Year, she was nominated for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Langley didn’t stop there. When it came to Single and Song of the Year, she gained two nominations in each category for “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas.” Although the CMA Awards have produced a few upsets in the past, as Combs stated, it was hard to deny the global stardom of Langley.

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Aside from the praise, Combs admitted that he would love to collaborate with Langley in the near future. Not having any plans just yet, a duet with Combs and Langley would definitely climb the charts.

But first, Combs and Langley will walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards. Don’t miss the CMA Awards, airing Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The ceremony will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)